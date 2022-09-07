The decision to sack Thomas Tuchel was taken over the course of the past 100 days since Chelsea's new ownership took charge, and would have been taken regardless of the result against Dinamo Zagreb last. So it's not about results, but wider issues.

It is understood that Tuchel lost the confidence of the players and the board in recent times and had become less communicative with both groups.

It is felt Chelsea need a manager for the long-term who buys into the collaborative culture and has focus and determination to take the club to the next level.

Part of that is developing not only young but all players in the squad, which it was felt was not happening.

New signings were down to collaboration of the board and Tuchel, so it is not right to say that they were all Tuchel targets - and he became less involved as time went on.