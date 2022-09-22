M﻿att Doherty is prepared "to run through a wall" for Tottenham manager Antonio Conte and is determined to force his way back into the team.

T﻿he Republic of Ireland wing-back is on international duty this week, but has only played eight minutes for his club so far this season after recovering from the medial ligament injury that curtailed his 2021-22 campaign.

The 30-year-old credits Conte as the reason for Spurs sitting third in the Premier League after a fine start to 2022-23.

"﻿He's changed the whole mentality of the club and made us feel like winners," Doherty said. "He's one of the best managers that has been around - so whatever he says, we listen to him.

"﻿I remember when he first came in, we had a meeting and afterwards, you were ready to run through a wall for him."

D﻿oherty's place has been taken by Emerson Royal but he hopes to use this international window to build his match sharpness and impress his boss.

"﻿He wants me to come away and try to get two games in," added Doherty. "He said in his press conferences that I would be fully available after the international break for selection.

"﻿That's the plan if Stephen [Kelly, Republic of Ireland boss] obeys him!"