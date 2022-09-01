We asked Leeds fans for their views on the summer transfer business.

Here's a sample of what you said:

Steve: With Rodrigo dislocating his shoulder, Patrick Bamford looking more and more injury prone and Joe Gelhardt still finding his feet, I think it's glaringly obvious Leeds need a new striker. A left-back to cover Junior Firpo would be high on most fans' lists as well.

Ian: Five games into the new season and already we are struggling up front. We are desperate for a fit recognised striker.

Sean: Leeds started the transfer window needing a left-back and a striker. Some of the recruitment has been excellent. I don't see a huge hole in the loss of Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha and those gaps have been filled. But we always needed a left-back and a striker - and now it's the 11th hour we are desperate for a striker and still lacking a left-back!

Robert: We must have a quality striker - but it has been the same for around two years. So the norm is we will not get one and stay in a relegation battle this season.

Anon: The Leeds board have no forward vision for the club but need to invest in quality players. They are still missing a striker and a quality left-back. Until they loosen the purse strings, Leeds will struggle again.