Klopp confirmed a deal has been agreed for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. On what it means for any other potential transfers, he said: "Let's do it step by step, let's see what happens in the next hours or days and go from there."

He conceded his comments from 2016 - when he said he could not envisage spending £100m on a player - have proved to be incorrect. "Everything changed," said Klopp. "Do I like it? No. Did I realise I was wrong? Yes, definitely. That's the way it goes, it will not go the other way again. Saudi Arabia will not help with that - I'm not blaming anybody, it's just another market with a lot of money. We as a club have to try to make sure that, for us, with our resources, we get the best possible team together."

On optimism ahead of the new season: "I loved the pre-season, we worked hard. I enjoyed it a lot, the boys were open, we did a lot on the pitch and in meetings as well. We really wanted to learn our game - not again because it must be different to what we did before - but we wanted to make sure we really go to the next level in our game together."

Summer changes of personnel and a "new start" at Anfield are an "exciting thing", said Klopp. "We have this kind of new start with 'Liverpool FC reloaded' if you want. It's an exciting thing. Everybody was asking for changes, rightly so because we were together for a long time, things went really well and then not that well any more. Timing for a change is probably the biggest challenge in life. Now it happened and it's a new chance, everybody has to step up."

Klopp sees the positives and negatives of new rules to combat stoppages such as time-wasting, which are likely to extend matches: "As a wake-up call that we are actually here to play football, from that point of view I think it's good. But more football is really difficult to take in because we are on the edge, there's no doubt about it. We have to make sure in the future we have to solve that."