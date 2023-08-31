Sam Greenwood will spend the remainder of the 2023-24 season on loan with Middlesbrough.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder joined Leeds United from Arsenal in the summer of 2020.

In that time he has made 35 first team appearances for the club - including 25 in the Premier League - scoring one goal and making five assists.

Greenwood has been unable to secure a regular starting spot this season in the Championship, making just two appearances from the bench so far and, in a statement, the club said he "will now look to get further game time away from Elland Road" and also thanked him for his "professionalism".