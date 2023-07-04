Kennedy details Rodgers and Postecoglou difference

Who better to tell you the differences between Brendan Rodgers and Ange Postecoglou than a man who has worked closely with both?

Step up, John Kennedy.

The long-serving Celtic coach has highlighted what separates the latest leaders of the Parkhead club, while crucially signalling what they share... success.

"Brendan is a different character altogether in the way he likes to be more involved in being around people a bit more socially," he told CelticTV., external

“That’s how he gets the best out of people’s minds, but Ange was different in how he drew the best out of people.

“It’s two different styles, both very successful and good at what they do.

"For the players, it’s a change and they will have to prove themselves again and hopefully, that will be a huge stimulus to really kick on in pre-season."