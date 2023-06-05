Ange Postecoglou "deserves a crack" at the Tottenham job with what he has achieved in his career so far.

The Celtic manager is understood to have agreed a deal with Spurs to become their new manager after spending two years in the Scottish Premier League.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Scotland's Tom English said: "He's an astute manager. He understands what makes players tick, he commands respect, he has a presence, he's a motivator and he's got a good record in the transfer market.

"His mantra is 'we never stop'. He likes to play his fast, dynamic and energetic football amd I think he deserves a crack at it [at Tottenham].

"He's a tough cookie, he's not some kind of Australian Ted Lasso here, but he has an inspirational quality – he gets people and I think it will be fascinating to see how he does at Spurs."

It has been a turbulent season for the north London club after Antonio Conte left his role by mutual consent in March following his press conference outburst and they dismissed interim replacement Cristian Stellini just a few games later.

English believes, however, this is the type of situation Postecoglou can thrive in just as he did with Celtic.

"He loves a project and building something from the ground up rather than a steering job," he added.

"That's I think what he had at Celtic and that's I think what he has at Spurs today in terms of he needs to re-establish the identity of Spurs - what are Spurs about, what's culture at Spurs and he's very good at doing that."