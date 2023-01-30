'We've always had the right mentality' - Harmon

Ross County defender George Harmon believes that the Dingwall side's togetherness will serve them well as they look to steer clear of a relegation battle.

County climbed off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership after Saturday's 3-0 win over Kilmarnock, and welcome Hibs to Dingwall on Tuesday night.

"Everyone's been buzzing after Saturday's result, and we just can't wait for the next game to come," Harmon said. "We know it will be a tough test, but it's one we're striving for.

"We need to get the momentum going, pushing for more points on the board. We know that we can compete with any team in this division. We just have to make sure we're at it tomorrow, stick to the gameplan and do what we do best.

"We've always had the right mentality, we've performed well and just haven't got the results. We just have to stick together."