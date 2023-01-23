Former Everton captain Alan Stubbs believes the board “have crossed the line and there’s no going back” in their relationship with the fans.

Speaking after what he described as the “inevitable” end of Frank Lampard's tenure as Everton boss, Stubbs told BBC Radio 5 Live he had no confidence in the club to make a good decision about his replacement.

“The problem is that it’s the same people making the decisions that have got it drastically wrong in the previous seven or eight times,” he said. “Top to bottom, things are not right.

“Everton are staring the obvious in the face and I don’t know who could save them. It would be a monumental job to keep this team up this season.”

Stubbs has been a vocal critic of the Goodison Park hierarchy but did speculate that a high profile ex-Everton team-mate of his might be interested in taking on the challenge.

“One thing about Wayne [Rooney] is that he’s never been fazed or afraid to make a big decision,” said Stubbs. “He’s obviously an Everton fan and do I think he’d fancy the job. I have to be honest and say yes.

“He’s one name that could potentially unite the friction and animosity but I’m not too sure there is any going back.”