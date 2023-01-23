Martin Keown, Match of the Day 2

There are really only two possible endings to this Premier League season now - either Arsenal or Manchester City will win the title.

The Gunners are five points ahead with a game in hand, which is a big cushion, but you still wonder 'is it enough?', and not only because they still have to play City twice.

We are waiting to see if City will wake up and regain their fire, while at the moment Arsenal are flying and in such fantastic form.

The uncertainty is not from the way the Gunners are playing, it's because this team has never won the Premier League before - in contrast to a City side going for their fifth title in six seasons and, along with Liverpool, have set standards we have never seen before.

Arsenal are at a different stage, where they are reaching upwards and still developing. Even now, with the lead they have got, no-one is really prepared to say they will win the league with the same conviction they would if City were in their position now.

It is results like this victory over an in-form United team that will change people's minds, and the way they got it was a statement too - there is no doubt that Arsenal really caught the eye and their performance will resonate throughout the game, including with everyone at Etihad Stadium.

