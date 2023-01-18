Wolves may have lost in the FA Cup to Liverpool on Tuesday, but their performance added substance to the idea Julen Lopetegui is inspiring a turnaround at Molineux, says former Premier League midfielder Michael Brown.

Since arriving at the club during the World Cup, Lopetegui has won two games to drag Wolves out of the relegation zone and Brown told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast he was impressed by their performance.

"They have gone out, but they will take a lot of positives from that performance," said the former Tottenham and Leeds United player. "They seem to be playing with higher intensity and created so much.

"They are really turning the corner. There are some really talented players there - with a bit of confidence, they will make progress."

Preston boss Ryan Lowe agreed, but said their ongoing problem of scoring goals needs to be fixed.

"They just need a bit of calmness in the 18-yard box," he said. "They have the quality to get up the pitch, but need to find a clinical route to score goals."

