St Johnstone v Hearts: Pick of the stats
- Published
St Johnstone have only won their final league game of a calendar year once in the last seven years (D2 L4), beating Dundee 2-0 in 2018.
Hearts have only won one of their last 12 Scottish Premiership away games played in midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday), beating rivals Hibernian 3-1 in March 2020 (D4 L7).
St Johnstone have only lost one of their last six home league games (W3 D2), a 2-1 defeat to Celtic in October. The Saints are looking to go four home league fixtures without defeat for the first time since March 2020.
The side playing away from home has only won one of the last 18 Scottish Premiership games between St Johnstone and Hearts (D6 L11), with the Perth men winning 1-0 at Tynecastle in December 2019.