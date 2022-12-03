L﻿ook away, Livi fans... and Sean Kelly, Kurtis Guthrie and Scott Pittman.

David Martindale's side have impressed this season, but have struggled in front of goal at times, scoring just 15 league goals.

29-year-old K﻿elly has scored two of those, against Kilmarnock and Aberdeen, but that still falls below his xG value of 3.6.

G﻿uthrie and Pittman, meanwhile, have both yet to open their Scottish Premiership account this term; both their xG values sit at 1.1.