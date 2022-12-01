C﻿eltic right-back Josip Juranovic played every minute for Croatia in the World Cup group stage as they booked their place in the last 16 after a goalless draw with Belgium.

T﻿he stalemate sent Croatia through as runners-up in Group F, as well as knocking the Red Devils out, with Morocco taking top spot after beating Canada.

J﻿uranovic and his team-mates - including Rangers' Borna Barisic - will discover their opponents later on Thursday after the conclusion of Group E where Costa Rica face Germany and Japan take on Spain.

Each of the four teams can still qualify, while Croatia will face whoever wins the group.

E﻿lsewhere, right-back Alistair Johnston - who is expected to sign for Celtic - also played every minute of Canada's group-stage matches as they bowed out with a third straight loss, going down 2-1 to section winners Morocco.

M﻿atch report: Belgium out of World Cup after draw with Croatia