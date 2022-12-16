Transfer news: Liverpool will have to pay £130m for Bellingham

Liverpool would have to pay 150m euros (£130m) for Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, and about 100m euros (£87m) for Benfica and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, 21. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish), external

Germany striker Youssoufa Moukoko, 18, is close to signing a new contract with Borussia Dortmund despite interest from clubs including Liverpool. (Ruhr Nachrichten via Metro), external

Meanwhile, the agency that represents Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 26, wants the Morocco international to join Liverpool. (Soccernews), external

