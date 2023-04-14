Next two games are 'last chance saloon', says Marshall

Hibs are in "last chance saloon" as they try to deliver the "bare minimum" of a top-six finish, says goalkeeper David Marshall.

Four straight defeats have dented Hibs' hopes and they now occupy sixth place, one point clear of Livingston and four above Motherwell with two pre-split fixtures left.

Marshall is desperate to reward the fans with victory at home to Hearts in Saturday's high-stakes derby.

"This game is huge for us," he said. "we’ve put ourselves in a position where we’ve not guaranteed top six like we should have done before these two games so, we’re under no illusions that Saturday’s going to be a big one.

“We’ve prepared well and we’re looking for a reaction to give our fans something to cheer about come Saturday.

“It goes without saying at a club like Hibs, the very least they expect top six so we’re under no illusions at the start of the season that is the bare minimum.

“Anything is still possible but we know the next two games are vital, starting with Hearts on Saturday.

“It’s kind of a last chance saloon for us now, we know there are two games to get minimum top six and then we can obviously reassess after that.”