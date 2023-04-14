Roy Hodgson insists his Crystal Palace players are not getting carried away despite two wins since his return to the hotseat, including a thumping 5-1 win at Leeds last Sunday.

"They're a more mature group than that," he said. "Nobody here is getting carried away.

"It was a good result, after a good performance, and that's the ideal scenario as a manager.

As a coach you should not be working that hard to get people down off the roof - one is entitled to allow oneself and the players a little bit of joy and pride in what they have done.

"But we know this is a new day and everything starts from scratch."

Palace travel to Southampton on Saturday knowing that a repeat performance - and result - would put further distance between themselves and the relegation zone

"It doesn't matter how good you have been," he said. "You have got to get out and do it again.

"I'm not concerned that we aren't going to see Crystal Palace team which understands that. I can only hope that we can produce a level of performance that allows us to beat Southampton."