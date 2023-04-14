Ross County 0-1 Aberdeen: What did the manager say?

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "On another day, something would have broken for us. I think early on we had a few chances, Dylan [Smith] miss-kicks from three or four yards and two or three of the headers in that area, you think, are going to drop for us.

"I was really happy with the way we started, the whole first half really I was happy but we make a poor error in the middle of the park which gifts them the first goal.

"He is a predator. We give them one chance in the first half and it is the only time they are in our box. Second half we had to go at it and I was okay with that, leaving ourselves a little open at the back but I thought our back three done really well in marshalling Aberdeen.

"If we keep playing like that for the next six games, we'll be okay."