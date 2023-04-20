We asked our fan writer to pick the toughest player they had seen play for Wolves and Kevin Muscat got the nod.

Now it's your turn. Here are some of your selections:

Simon: Eddie Clamp. No doubt.

Matt: Keith Downing is worth a mention. He played in the lower divisions when tackles were so late they were often in a different time zone. Pitches resembled a ploughed field so he would get away with all sorts based on the surface. His scissor tackles often sent players in to row A. He was not as nasty as Muscat but had his moments.

Steve: Derek Jefferson.

