He will surely break the record for goals in a Premier League season soon.

The record is 34 - by Andy Cole in 1993-94 and Alan Shearer the following season, both in the days of 42 league games per season.

He is only two behind Mohamed Salah's record in a 38-game season of 32 goals, set in 2017-18.

Haaland has nine Premier League games left to break these records.

However, there are records from before the Premier League began in 1992 that even Haaland will struggle to reach.

Dixie Dean scored 60 top-flight goals, and 63 in all competitions, for Everton, in 1927-28 - both records to this day.

Haaland would need to match his entire Premier League goal tally again in the last nine games to break that first record.

But if City go all the way in the Champions League and FA Cup, he would have another 15 games to score the 18 goals needed to break Dean's record for all competitions.

He can probably forget Lionel Messi's 2011-12 records for Europe's other major leagues too. The Argentina forward netted 50 La Liga goals and 73 in all competitions for Barcelona that season.

In the Champions League, Haaland has now passed the 10 goals that were enough to win him the 2020-21 Golden Boot, but he needs a few more to match Cristiano Ronaldo's 17-goal record of 2013-14.