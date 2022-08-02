Adonis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

“I never feel fully prepared once the season starts”, Jesse Marsch laughed nervously at the end of his pitch-side interview with Bryn Law for LUTV. United had just beaten Italian Serie B side Cagliari 6-2 at Elland Road on Sunday and, while the number of goals scored were good, the goals conceded were a concern.

The 4-2-2-2 formation employed against Cagliari often caused the Italian side problems. With a hat-trick of assists, Brenden Aaronson was a constant threat in the right midfield role formerly occupied by Raphinha.

But the Italians found life far too easy, playing simple one-two passes around the Leeds back-line regularly. Despite some good results, some of the old fears around Leeds' defence still linger.

This has been a summer of change at Elland Road - seven players in, 18 out, and the time needed to establish a new tactical system. For Marsch, the training wheels are off, he is no longer scrapping to keep Marcelo Bielsa's side in the Premier League. This is Marsch's team now, his players, playing his system.

How Leeds will fare this season is anyone's guess, but it is time for Marsch to step out of the shadow of Bielsa and prove he and his side belong in England's top tier.