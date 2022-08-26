Thomas Frank has urged Brentford fans to play their part in home games and make Gtech Commuity Stadium a fortress.

The Bees' only home game so far has been the 4-0 win over Manchester United and Frank hopes fans can create another electric atmosphere against Everton this weekend.

He said said: "We definitely need to be on it. I think we have created a decent fortress at our home ground and we’d like to make it very difficult to come and play here.

"It's here we need to pick up a lot of points and I know when our fans have been really on it they have created an incredible atmosphere - and we need that tomorrow.

"Can we play with that energy and intensity and on the front foot? More or less all games we made very difficult at home against every team last season.

"The fans live in the present 100% because they are ready for tomorrow, but that moment [beating United], that day, will always be in their memories. It's a fantastic memory and that is what we try to do: create fantastic memories - hopefully a lot of them so we can get a lot of points."