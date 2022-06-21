Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

After looking at some potential arrivals at Stamford Bridge last week, here are some of Chelsea's most likely players to depart at some point this summer. It's certainly shaping up to be possibly the busiest transfer window in Chelsea's history.

Romelu Lukaku: A sorry second chapter in Lukaku's time with the Blues looks to be closing with an ignominious return Inter Milan. The Belgian never gelled with Tuchel's 3-4-3 offensive style of football. He then almost immediately gave up his goodwill with team-mates and the Chelsea supporters in a badly judged interview with Italian media halfway through the season and was on his way out after that. What could have been though, had a VAR 'offside-not-offside' goal in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool been awarded...

Cesar Azpilicueta: The captain and all-round club legend, who has literally won it all during his time at Chelsea, is said to be looking to return to Spain in search of more first-team football. While a year remains on his Chelsea contract, one would hope Todd Boehly and co will allow him to decide his future on his own terms. Barcelona have just signed a couple of revenue sharing deals which should help put together a package for one of Chelsea's most decorated defenders.

Hakim Ziyech: It's a numbers game in attack and the magic Moroccan, who will definitely be remembered for 'that curler' against Tottenham, is probably the least well-suited for how Tuchel wants to operate in attack. AC Milan are reported to be interested and the move makes sense for everyone.

Marcos Alonso: The maverick left wing-back would leave with plenty of plaudits for his time at the club, contributing as a regular and memorable scorer of goals, many of which were crucial for the Blues' successful pursuit of trophies during his time here. Ben Chilwell returned from injury on the last day of the season and the team needs some fresh legs at his position. Barcelona again have shown interest.

Timo Werner/Christian Pulisic: Both the forwards have shown plenty of flashes in royal blue, but that's really all so far. Werner just does not look likely to recover his RB Leipzig goalscoring form and Pulisic has dealt with nagging injuries and limited game time. 'Captain America' probably stays with the US-focus of the new American-led ownership group.

'The Loan Army': Trying to remember if the likes of Michy Batshuayi, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Matt Miazga are still with the club (they all are) is now an annual exercise in tedium. Cutting any potential losses sooner rather than later will also free up significant time for academy players to take part in pre-season first-team training camps.

Kepa Arrizabalaga: The goalkeeper redeemed himself over the past year or so with some excellent performances between the sticks for the Blues. Financial Fair Play at European and domestic level is still a factor for clubs and Kepa could command a decent fee to spend more elsewhere.

The rest: Malang Sarr and Ross Barkley are surely off and there could well be a surprise-departure or two in midfield. It's already looking likely that Armando Broja will move away again this summer in search of guaranteed playing time, Chelsea will be hopeful of retaining the exciting Albanian striker in the long term.

