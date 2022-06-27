Hammers touch down in St Andrew's
- Published
West Ham's players and staff are in Scotland for a pre-season training camp.
The Hammers are at the same venue manager David Moyes has taken his squad in both 2020 and 2021. They'll then head to France for a week-long camp in Évian-les-Bains.
Newly appointed first-team assistant coach Mark Warburton is with the staff.
Skip twitter post
We've arrived in St Andrews! ⚒🏴 pic.twitter.com/CLBEZHycbx— West Ham United (@WestHam) June 27, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post