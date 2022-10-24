M﻿ichael Emons, BBC Sport

A﻿n unhappy evening for Bournemouth caretaker boss Gary O'Neil against his former side as West Ham ran out 2-0 winners at London Stadium.

O﻿'Neil was booked at half-time, furious with the officials after they had allowed Kurt Zouma's goal to be allowed after West Ham's Thilo Kehrer had handled seconds before the ball went in the net.

T﻿he Cherries manager was also unhappy with the hosts' second as VAR again played a part with substitute Jordan Zemura judged to have handled when sliding in to stop a cross with Said Benrahma converting the penalty.

T﻿hat's three games without a win now for Bournemouth and another concern for O'Neil is the fact two key players sustained injuries.

S﻿triker Dominic Solanke went over on his ankle after a run and shot and had to be replaced at the end of the first half. Goalkeeper Neto then had had to come off as well after struggling in the opening 45 minutes with a hamstring injury.

O﻿verall, an evening to forget for Cherries fans.