M﻿ike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

H﻿istory repeats itself. It's a cliche. And if it's true, then Liverpool are nailed on to get something at Anfield when they face City on Sunday. The blues did win there in 2021 but it was behind closed doors. They're last win with fans in the stadium on Merseyside was 2003. Yes, almost 20 years ago!

B﻿ut you can make history, as well as study it.

T﻿here's a mood of confidence, bordering arrogance, from some City supporters that this is the best chance they have to win at Anfield. Liverpool haven't gone into this fixture further behind City, in terms of points, for a decade. They've dropped as many points already as they did in their title winning year. Even their own manager is writing them out of this year's race.

A﻿dd to that the weapon in City's arsenal of Erling Haaland - a man who has scored in his last four away games and who has as many league goals already this season as City's top scorer - Kevin De Bruyne on 15 - from last season. Maybe there's a right to be confident.

I﻿t's hard to disagree that this isn't their best chance in a long time - but this is Anfield and this fixture has told us to expect the unexpected.

T﻿he whole game is live across the UK on BBC Radio Manchester, via BBC Sounds, on Sunday. I'll be alongside former Blues midfielder Nigel Gleghorn. You can listen via this link