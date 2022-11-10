There is only so much the gaffer can do - Stevenson

Hibs full-back Lewis Stevenson says he has sympathy for under-pressure head coach Lee Johnson amid a dismal run of form.

Johnson’s side were booed off after the 2-0 home loss to Ross County on Tuesday made it five defeats in six.

"I feel for the gaffer because there is only so many things he can do,” said the 34-year-old.

"We were set up properly, and we know our jobs but when we get to games it's individual errors, people not taking their chances and a lack of quality.

"We have a talented bunch of players and good athletes - I see them training every day - but we need to do it on the pitch.”

Hibs complete their pre-winter break fixtures on Saturday at Kilmarnock and Stevenson added: “It's a must-win for us. Tuesday was a must-win and we didn't do it.

"We need to get the season back going, we had a decent points tally before. From the defeats we've had recently, I don't think the performances have been that bad but Tuesday was totally different, with and without the ball we were not good enough."