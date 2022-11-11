Hammell urges one last push from depleted Motherwell

Steven Hammell wants one final push from his injury-ravaged Motherwell squad and insists the collective mood is buoyant despite recent struggles.

The Fir Park boss has several doubts for Saturday’s Premiership game at St Johnstone and will leave his team selection as late as possible.

Kevin van Veen, Stuart McKinstry, Ross Tierney and Bevis Mugabi all picked up knocks during the midweek loss to Celtic, with Sondre Solholm forced to come on and play through the pain barrier and Paul McGinn also out.

“It's going to be a last-minute call on a few players,” said Hammell. "A couple will be out for a longer period of time and there's a few we need to make a decision on.

"We have had to monitor a lot of the players' workloads recently with the amount of games.

"We have asked a lot of the players so far and they have stood up to that. That's the message as a club, staff, fans, just one last push before the window.”

A victory at Tannadice is Motherwell’s only positive result during a run of five narrow defeats in six.

"The togetherness within the group, even though the results haven't been perfect and we are not happy at all losing games, but the mood in the squad is still positive,” said Hammell.

“That reflects well on the mentality of the boys."