J﻿ames Sands believes Rangers can still have "a positive season", despite their recent form.

W﻿ednesday's 3-0 defeat by Napoli was a fifth in succession in Champions League Group A, with hopes of overhauling Ajax into third place and a Europa League berth looking forlorn.

R﻿angers return to Scottish Premiership action on Saturday at home to Aberdeen, having drawn with Livingston last weekend.

G﻿iovanni van Bronckhorst's side are also through to the League Cup semi-finals, where they will face Aberdeen, and begin their Scottish Cup defence in January.

“I’m sure it can be a positive season," said USA international Sands. "We’re a locker room full of winners. When you lose a game like that 3-0, you’re never happy.

“There’s two ways of looking at it, you can either sit there and sulk or you can try and take something away. That’s kind of been the message from the boss and that’s certainly what we’ll try to implement going forward.”