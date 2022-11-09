Leicester City's players will be "flying" after they made it four wins in five with a comfortable Carabao Cup third-round victory over Newport County, says f﻿ormer Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison.

B﻿rendan Rodgers resisted the urge to make too many changes from Saturday's win over Everton and was rewarded as his team comfortably dispatched their League Two opponents.

"﻿These cup competitions, you never know what can happen," Morrison told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "Momentum is such a big thing in football and they can take real positives from this.

"﻿There will be so much confidence at the training ground and will be a great togetherness. At the moment they are flying."

A﻿fter taking just one point from their first seven Premier League games, Leicester are now up to 14th and through to the last 16 of the EFL Cup and Morrison says Rodgers deserves credit for turning their fortunes around.

"Where they are now is a brilliant achievement," he said. "Everyone was talking about Leicester getting relegated and now they are going to West Ham full of confidence."

