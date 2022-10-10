Chelsea are looking at Villarreal's Spain midfielder Yeremy Pino, 19, as a contingency plan, with Mason Mount heading into the final 20 months of his contract at Stamford Bridge. Roma's Italy international Lorenzo Pellegrini, 27, is another option for the Blues. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

AC Milan are considering signing Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech in January. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian), external

Chelsea are set to discuss Denis Zakaria's situation at the club, with the midfielder yet to feature under new boss Graham Potter. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Want more transfer news? Read Monday's full gossip column