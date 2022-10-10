Transfer news: Chelsea looking for Mount replacement
Chelsea are looking at Villarreal's Spain midfielder Yeremy Pino, 19, as a contingency plan, with Mason Mount heading into the final 20 months of his contract at Stamford Bridge. Roma's Italy international Lorenzo Pellegrini, 27, is another option for the Blues. (Telegraph - subscription required), external
AC Milan are considering signing Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech in January. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian), external
Chelsea are set to discuss Denis Zakaria's situation at the club, with the midfielder yet to feature under new boss Graham Potter. (Fabrizio Romano), external