Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite is on Manchester United's list of targets for the next transfer window. (Mail), external

Leeds United, Leicester City and Burnley have written a joint letter to Everton's prospective new owners, 777 Partners, that they intend to sue the club for £300m if they are found guilty of breaking Premier League spending rules. (Mail), external

