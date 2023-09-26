Former Chelsea and Everton winger Pat Nevin speaking to BBC Sport: "The North London derby between Arsenal and Spurs underlined that the power balance is no longer clearly skewed towards the Gunners.

"Any team with decent players, a good plan and a bit of luck can have a bright start to the season, but this was Tottenham's acid test.

"You must be more than lucky to turn up at the Emirates, then leave with a well-deserved draw after twice coming back from behind. The Ange Postecoglou express is on track and unlike most British trains, it is well ahead of schedule.

"So while I love the Australian for his football style and his refreshing, straight-talking, jargon-free rhetoric, there is a small possible problem looming up ahead.

"His preferred style was known as 'Ange-ball' in Scotland and as everyone can now see, it is high-energy, high-octane football. That means the players must keep it going at that level, game after game, week after week.

"This is harder in the Premier League than anywhere else. So far the team has been settled, with only one personnel change to the starting line-up in the last five games. But there will be injuries, suspensions, and form dips.

"Ange has to make sure the replacements are ready, able and, most importantly, willing to put in the same incredible effort as the current group. That will take extraordinary man management, but fortunately that is his other great skill, so he might just manage."

