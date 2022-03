Tottenham remain without Ryan Sessegnon and Oliver Skipp because of respective thigh and groin issues.

Defender Japhet Tanganga is out for the season after surgery on his right knee.

West Ham will continue to assess the fitness of those players involved in Thursday's extra-time win over Sevilla in the Europa League.

Winger Jarrod Bowen is again sidelined by a heel injury, while full-back Vladimir Coufal is still recovering from a hernia operation.

Choose your Spurs starting XI

Who makes your West Ham team?