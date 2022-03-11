Brendan Rodgers will be delighted to have a two-goal cushion against fluent opponents who will feel aggrieved to have left the East Midlands empty-handed.

Marc Albrighton's powerful strike set them on their way, with the 32-year-old winger picking out the top corner after the Foxes initially struggled to contain a lively Rennes side.

After that, they appeared to grow in confidence and had a chance to extend their lead when Kiernan Dewsbury­-Hall's low shot was saved, but they survived several shaky moments.

The celebrations around the King Power suggested many felt Kelechi Iheanacho's late contribution may prove pivotal to the outcome of the tie, which resumes when the Foxes travel to France for the return leg on 17 March.