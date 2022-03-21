Your thoughts on Everton

Everton fan Les Roberts says he has been brought back down to earth after the Toffees' heavy FA Cup defeat by Crystal Palace.

He told BBc Radio 5 Live: "Frank Lampard dug out the players and said they aren’t showing enough character. This is something the past five managers have said in one way or another and it does seem to be a common theme.

"The problem with Lampard at the minute is he’s not making it easy for himself because he’s sticking with the same formation playing three at the back, he’s playing a right-back at left-back. It’s just not working and he seems to be persevering with it.

"From the high of Thursday night when we didn’t play particularly well but managed to get the result, to that on Sunday was just disappointing. This team can’t put two wins together, it can’t even put two performances together to be honest.

"We’re four points ahead of Burnley, three ahead of Watford and we’ve got to play them both. Unfortunately we’ve got to play them both away which is where our form is absolutely wretched. I’ve been here a couple of times before in ’94 and ’98 but this feels pretty desperate to be honest."

