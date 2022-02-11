Lage on scoring goals, pushing for Europe and facing Spurs
- Published
It's a quick turnaround for Wolves after defeat by Arsenal at home on Thursday, as Bruno Lage takes his side to Spurs on Sunday.
The Wolves boss has been giving his thoughts on the trip to north London:
He is keen to put the Arsenal result behind him: “After the Arsenal game, I was the first man to continue to push everyone hard and aim for a better team and better players against Tottenham. I will push our players to continue to work hard.”
He says it’s everyone’s responsibility to score goals: “It’s not just on Raul Jimenez to score. It’s a team responsibility. These things come from work.”
On being on the fringes of the European spots: “We are in a good position and I understand everyone dreams of different challenges in the league. I will just look at my squad, at the opponent, and every time try to take the best decisions for the next game.”
On facing Spurs boss Antonio Conte: “It’s going to be another big challenge against someone who was a top professional as a player and is now one of the best managers in the world. We’ll go there with ambition to play our game, create our chances and we will try to win.”