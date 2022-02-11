Liverpool confidence grows as Leicester face same old problems

Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

Jurgen Klopp's side are growing in confidence and swatted aside Leicester with ease to stretch their run to just one defeat in their past 19 games. They remain in contention for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies.

And the options available to Klopp now include Luis Diaz, who showed good touches and was unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet in front of the Kop, seeing a swerving shot and close-range drive batted out by Kasper Schmeichel.

Reliable forward Diogo Jota made the difference and he has 17 goals this season. With Mohamed Salah returning off the bench and Sadio Mane on his way back, the title race may not yet be a foregone conclusion.

As for Leicester, although this was not another crushing loss, they were clearly second best throughout the contest and failed to get near the opposition for large periods.

They had just one shot on target - James Maddison's early effort - but familiar frailties came to the fore once more as they conceded from a set-piece yet again. Including penalties, Leicester have let in 18 goals from set-pieces this season - to put that into context, Wolves have conceded just 17 times in the entire campaign.

Following two fifth-place finishes in the league under Brendan Rodgers, a top-half spot might be deemed success this term,