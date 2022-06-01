Your Chelsea team of the season

Chelsea made two domestic cup finals in 2021-22 and finished third in the Premier League in their first full campaign under Thomas Tuchel.

The squad suffered with injuries, but who made your team of the season?

Goalkeeper

Edouard Mendy was an ever present when available, only missing league games when on Africa Cup of Nations duty - so it is no surprise he is your number one.

Defenders

Lining up in a 3-4-3 formation, Antonio Rudiger was your most selected player overall and lines up on the left of your centre-back trio. Alongside Rudiger is the evergreen Thiago Silva, who made 32 league appearances for the Blues, and then club captain Cesar Azpilicueta on the right.

Midfielders

N'Golo Kante was actually your most selected player in both central midfield positions - and though he does tend to be everywhere, he can't be picked twice, so is joined in the engine room by Jorginho, who was second to the Frenchman.

The wing-back positions are occupied by Reece James and Marcos Alonso, who were your most popular players by a distance for those spots.

Attackers

Mason Mount finished as the top goalscorer in the league for Chelsea this season, so it is no surprise he is your third most selected player overall and takes his place in your front three.

Romelu Lukaku had his struggles this season, but was your overwhelming favourite to play centrally, and Timo Werner just edged out Kai Havertz on the left.

Havertz was actually your sixth most popular selection overall, but he is a victim of his versatility and misses out on your final XI because he was not your first pick in any one position.

