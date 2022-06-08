Newcastle full-back Kieran Trippier says it is “a privilege” to play alongside his former Spurs team-mate Harry Kane after the England skipper rescued a point in the Nations League with his 50th England goal against Germany last night.

“He is special and I am privileged to have played with him for club and country,” said Trippier.

"Fifty goals is incredible. He's a top pro and a great leader. There are only a couple more goals to go for Harry (until he breaks Wayne Rooney's international record).

"It was about handling the pressure at certain times and I thought we did that.

“Harry stepped up as always.”