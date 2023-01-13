Premiership player to watch: Ryan Porteous

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell thinks it is only a matter of time before Ryan Porteous is sold this month.

Serie A outfit Udinese, who have already been involved in talks, appear to be at the front of the queue to sign the 23-year-old centre-half who is out of contract in the summer and rejected the offer of a new deal.

But it leaves Porteous with a mental dilemma. Impressive performances in the meantime will enhance a reputation and marketability already boosted by his recent Scotland debut, but his normally wholehearted playing style is forever on the edge of an injury that could put a move under threat.

Hibs will need him at his best as they look to build on last week's 3-2 win away to Motherwell against a Dundee United side showing signs that they can steer clear of relegation trouble.

United's three-game unbeaten run came to an end against second-top Rangers last weekend, but they edged it by a single goal in their last meeting with Hibs, at Tannadice in October, and are unbeaten on their latest three visits to Easter Road.

