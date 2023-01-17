Tottenham remain in talks with Sporting Lisbon about signing Spain defender Pedro Porro, 23, but are unwilling to meet his 45m euro (£40m) release clause up front. (90min), external

Spurs and Chelsea are no longer chasing Everton's England Under-21 winger Anthony Gordon. (CaughtOffside), external

Meanwhile, Tottenham and Liverpool have been offered Netherlands winger Arnaut Danjuma by Villarreal, but the Spanish club have only received bids from former club Bournemouth and Everton. (Relevo), external

Spurs have been linked with Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie, but Everton and Newcastle are holding talks over signing 21-year-old Ecuador international. (Football Insider), external

