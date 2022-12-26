Analysis: Southampton 1-3 Brighton

Lorraine McKenna, BBC Sport

Who needs a World Cup winner in their side. Not Roberto De Zerbi and Brighton.

While Alexis Mac Allister relaxes after lifting football's greatest prize with Argentina, the Seagulls got their Premier League campaign back on the road with a comfortable victory over relegation-threatened Southampton.

Brighton never looked in danger of dropping three points at St Mary's and while they slipped up against League One Charlton in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, a place in the top half of the league table is firmly secured for another week following the mid-season break.

A plus point for De Zerbi and Seagulls fans was seeing Solly March's name on the scoresheet. The 28-year-old's stunning strike ended a run of 58 games without a goal in the Premier League, scoring for the first time since November 2020.

Before scoring with his 28th attempt, March had been the player with the most shots in the Premier League without scoring this season (27).

A Merry Christmas indeed.