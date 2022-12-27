Hearts injuries a 'manager's nightmare' - Snodgrass

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has the sympathy of his veteran midfielder Robert Snodgrass after the squad lost three players to injury in the 2-2 draw with Dundee United on Christmas Eve.

Defenders Craig Halkett and Stephen Kingsley were forced off but the focus has been on the dreadful double leg break suffered by goalkeeper Craig Gordon, who will miss the rest of the season.

Prior to the World Cup, Hearts were without Halkett, Kye Rowles, Beni Baningime and Liam Boyce for long periods.

"Losing three key players like that is tough," said Snodgrass ahead of Wednesday's game at St Johnstone.

"It's a manager's worst nightmare where you're constantly having to adapt and change formations, systems and personnel.

"It's probably the most I've seen at any club I've been at. Football surprises you in many different ways. You just need to try and adapt and whoever comes in needs to be prepped and ready."

While the former Leeds, West Ham and Aston Villa midfielder is "gutted" for Gordon, he is confident Zander Clark and Ross Stewart are capable deputies for the 39-year-old Scotland goalie.

"I've no worries about Zander," he said. "He and Ross Stewart are very good keepers. They've been pushing Craig all the way.

"That's why Craig is as good as he is at the age he is, because he's been pushed by two hungry lads. Paul Gallacher is a top goalie coach and he'll have them prepped. It's up to us as team-mates to help Zander as well."