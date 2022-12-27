Goodwin hoping for change of fortune

Jim Goodwin has bemoaned Aberdeen’s lack of luck, but admits their losing streak is “not acceptable” ahead of Wednesday’s trip to face Kilmarnock.

The Dons have lost three in a row in the Premiership - at home to Celtic and Rangers and at Goodwin's former club St Mirren - and the pressure is on for the trip to Ayrshire.

Captain Anthony Stewart was sent off against the Buddies and is suspended while there are question marks over the fitness of striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes, defender Hayden Coulson and midfielder Leighton Clarkson.

"They are all big games,” Goodwin told RedTV. “The run we are on at the moment, losing three games back-to-back, is not good enough for this club.

"I am well aware of that. It is not acceptable and we do have one or two injury concerns as well to add to the mix.

"So we are certainly not carrying a great deal of luck at the moment. I know people don't like talking about luck but I think there is a level of involvement at times.

"We have to pick ourselves up. It is my job to get them going again against Kilmarnock."