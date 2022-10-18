B﻿ournemouth forward Ryan Christie says he is "loving" the Premier League and relishing life under interim boss Gary O'Neil.

C﻿hristie scored his first goal in the English top flight against Leicester a week ago and has played a key role in the Cherries' six-match unbeaten run.

"﻿It was a dream when I moved to Bournemouth last season," Christie told the Monday Night Club. "I always asked myself if I was good enough to play in the Premier League, so I had to come down and try to prove myself.

"﻿We knew it would be tough, but we were written off at the start of the season. As soon as we've started picking up points and winning games, the confidence has grown massively.

"﻿Now everybody in our dressing room believes we can thrive."

C﻿hristie praised O'Neil and says the caretaker manager has not changed too much since the sudden departure of Scott Parker at the end of August.

"He's put his own spin on a few things, but credit to him because he's done it seamlessly," Christie said.

"﻿The training and schedule has not changed too much, but going into matchdays he's been putting his own twist on it."

S﻿o should he get the job full time?

"﻿Obviously that's a decision for the powers that be, but I think I speak for all the boys when I say we're loving playing under him," said Christie.

F﻿or more discussion on Bournemouth - and Christie's full interview - listen from 37'30 on BBC Sounds