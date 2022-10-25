'Late joy in Leith masks Davidson's attacking caution'

J﻿amie Beatson, weareperth.co.uk, external

Friday night's win was, on the one hand, everything you want in a game of football. A big crowd, under the lights, a late turnaround and a winner scored by a club hero right in front of the travelling support. Scenes, as they say.

But that late win masked an ongoing issue - Callum Davidson's lack of faith in his own team's attacking prowess.

The manager said himself he was angry at his side's first-half performance. But based on the team sent out - what else did we expect?

Going forward Stevie May and Nicky Clark have to start together in every game they're available. David Wotherspoon - once he's up to match sharpness - also needs to be a starter.

Davidson needs to set up his side to go out and try to win the game from the off, not sit in and hope to nick a goal on the break - only opening up once we go behind.

We are scoring more goals, creating more chances and generally showing more attacking intent this year than last. It could hardly have got any worse.

But with a promising partnership up top and good attacking midfield options available, we really need to go for it just that little bit more.