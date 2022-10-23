Kenny Miller hailed David Martindale's tactics for producing some "absolutely unbelievable" defensive statistics as Livingston came close to securing their first ever win at Ibrox.

Only a late John Lundstram equaliser after a Morgan Boyes red card, which Miller thinks was unjustified, denied Livingston a 1-0 win over Rangers.

"Livingston were great," the former Livingston manager told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound. "They gave up wide areas and protected the middle of the pitch. They worked so, so hard to force Rangers wide and 73 crosses must be a world record.

"And the thing is - Livingston allowed it. They said, give Tavernier the ball, no problem, Barisic and Kent the ball, no problem - we are going to head everything that comes in."

Lundstram's volleyed goal did come from a cross, but Miller wonders whether the midfielder would have been unmarked had the visitors not been down to 10 men.

The former Rangers striker said there is "no doubt" Livingston were worthy of a point and that it could be argued they deserved all three.

"Rangers, particularly in the second half, were absolutely battering at the door for an equaliser, but Livingston just stood strong and stood tall," Miller added.