Conte on Sessegnon, team news and his contract situation

Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Tottenham's game against Leeds United on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Spurs boss:

  • Conte started with an injury update on Ryan Sessegnon, saying: "Today he didn't train with us. He had a little problem and he's not available for tomorrow's game."

  • Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski will be involved in another training session before a decision is made on whether they will feature.

  • When asked about his conversations with managing director Fabio Paratici and owner Daniel Levy, Conte said: "Every time we speak, we always speak together. They are always good conversations."

  • H﻿e said the club's ambition is to "improve on and off the pitch", adding: "Until now, we've worked with only this target to improve and find a good way to bring this club forward."

  • When questioned about his contract situation, the Italian said: "You know very well that my contract expires in June. Until that moment, the club has to make the best evaluation."

  • Conte added: "From my side, it's important to feel that I deserve a new contract. To sign a new contract with this club. I have to feel this. We will talk with the club and find the best solution."

Follow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences here