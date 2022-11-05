For United, it's gut-wrenching. To come so close to grabbing something from Celtic Park, especially following their 9-0 hammering earlier on in the season, is harrowing. Liam Fox can take plenty from his side's grit and determination, but it's never nice to be looking all the way up from the pit of the table.

S﻿teven Fletcher excelled leading the line in a big game, exactly what he was brought in to do. Be a bit of a nuisance, get his body in the way and provide a target for his teammates.